WCU to welcome students back to campus Feb. 19

Ross Hall is one of five campus buildings at William Carey University being demolished because of damage from the Jan. 21 tornado. Photo credit WDAM.

Students at William Carey University displaced by the Jan. 21 tornado will be returning to campus next weekend.

Sunday, Feb. 19 will be move-in day for more than 700 students who will be taking Spring Trimester classes that will begin on Monday, Feb. 20.

The university has seven dorms that will be available for students.

Five campus buildings are being demolished because of storm damage, including Tatum Court, which is the school's historic administration building.

"All of the residential students will be getting an email about a particular time and a particular schedule for them to be able to move into their dorm room," said Scott Hummel, executive vice president and provost of William Carey University. "Almost every student that had a place will be able to move back on campus and we're thrilled with that."

Students in the medical school, physical therapy program and the master of biomedical science program will continue to meet at the University of Southern Mississippi.

