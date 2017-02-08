Senate to get House bills on seat belts, slow left lane drivers

The Senate is set to take up two bills passed by the House Tuesday that regulate roadway behavior.

House Bill 539 requires all back seat passengers to wear seat belts.

Current state law mandates seat belts for passengers in the front seat and small children in back seats.

House Bill 511 sets fines of up to $50 for people who drive slowly in the left lane of the highway.

That proposal would deal with four-lane highways only.

Republican District 102 representative Toby Barker of Hattiesburg voted against both bills.

He said he's not sure they can be enforced.

"I have serious doubts about an already understaffed Highway Patrol being able to effectively enforce these potential new laws," Barker said.

