PSC commissioner Britton speaks to Jones GOP Women

Mississippi's Southern District Public Service Commissioner spoke to a GOP gathering in Laurel Wednesday.

Sam Britton was featured speaker at a meeting of Jones County Republican Women.

Britton last addressed the group when he was campaigning for office back in 2015.

He spoke about that election and the 2016 presidential campaign.

Also speaking Wednesday was Mike Hurst, director of the Mississippi Justice Institute and Republican nominee for State Attorney General in 2015.

