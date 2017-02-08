Southern Pines Animal Shelter finds forever homes for Jones Co. rescue dogs

The Southern Pines Animal Shelter is helping the Jones County rescue dogs find permanent homes.

About 40 animals, including more than 20 dogs, were rescued from an abandoned property in Jones County on Jan. 12. Jones County Sheriff’s deputies found the dogs in deplorable conditions, so they called the Southern Cross Animal Rescue for help. Due to the large number of animals, Southern Cross called Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg for back-up.

Southern Pines Animal Shelter took in 25 dogs that day, and most of them have already been adopted. But, three of them still need a forever home, and their names are Calamity, Adams and Liberty.

"You would just never know that they came from such terrible conditions because they genuinely want to be with people and really enjoy the time that they spend with them,” said Ginny Sims, SPAS director.

For more information, head over to SPAS’s website.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.