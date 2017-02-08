NWS confirms EF-1 tornado hit Jasper County

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Jasper County Tuesday evening.

A survey team was in Jasper County Wednesday. Maximum wind speed of this EF-1 tornado was about 100 mph.

According to the Jasper County EMA, power lines and trees are down in some areas, just northeast of the Rose Hill community.

Affected roads in the area include County Roads 20 and 206 and Hwy 503.

A mobile home also had its porch blown off on County Road 20.

