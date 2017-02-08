NWS confirms EF-1 tornado hit Jasper County

A Hattiesburg man has invented a $20 product he says eradicates mosquitoes for 90 days. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
Colt Smith turned in another quality effort in his second career start Friday night and Daniel Keating drove in a pair of runs as No. 19 University of Southern Miss defeated the University of Alabama-Birmingham 5-2 at Taylor Park.
Lamar County authorities need the public's help in locating a missing elderly man.
You can help feed your community Saturday, without leaving your driveway.
The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce found water in the fuel tanks of a Hattiesburg gas station.
