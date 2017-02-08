Forrest Co. shooting lands 1 behind bars

A Petal woman is facing charges after an early morning domestic altercation led to an apparent shooting in Forrest County.

Helen McNease, 41 of Petal, was charged with one count of assault-shooting into a dwelling and booked in the Forrest County Jail.

“Deputies responded to the 400 block of Indian Springs Road for a domestic disturbance call around 1:30 this morning,” Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Nick Calico said. “When deputies arrived, they spoke with a victim who said that he had a verbal altercation with the suspect.”

Calico added that after the verbal altercation, the victim said the suspect left the residence, and then a gunshot was heard.

“Deputies observed a place that appeared a bullet went into the side of the residence, an also a window busted out of a vehicle,” Calico said.

Calico said McNease was located shortly after and arrested and charged.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to Calico.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.