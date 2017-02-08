Forrest Co. shooting lands 1 behind bars

Lamar County authorities need the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce found water in the fuel tanks of a Hattiesburg gas station.
Several customers say they have costly car repair bills after filling up their tanks with bad fuel from a Hattiesburg gas station.
About 400 students took part in annual commencement exercises at Pearl River Community College in Poplarville Friday. Students who completed their course work in the summer and fall of 2016, as well as
A Lamar County man was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 98. Richard A. Kraft, 75, died at Forrest General Hospital from internal injuries sustained in the wreck according to Forrest County Coroner, Butch Benedict.
