1 jailed in Hub City stabbing

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
James Boyd/Photo credit: HPD James Boyd/Photo credit: HPD
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

One man is behind bars in connection to a Sunday stabbing in the Hub City.

James Boyd, 66 of Hattiesburg, was arrested Wednesday morning around 7:30 on Katie Avenue, according to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler.

He was charged with one count of aggravated assault in connection to a stabbing that occurred at 118 Mixon Street Sunday night.

Traxler added that the victim in the altercation was stabbed in the neck.

“According to the victim and witnesses, there was an argument between the victim and a relative and during the argument the victim was stabbed in the neck,” Traxler said.

Traxler added the victim is listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing, and if you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

