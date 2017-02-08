Suspect charged in Red Cross burglary

A Hattiesburg man is behind bars in connection to a robbery at a Hub City American Red Cross office.

Gregory Smith, 35, was arrested Tuesday night by Jones County Narcotics Agents, according to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler.

Smith was wanted in connection to the Jan. 28 burglary where an office safe, computers, cell phones and other items were taken.

According to Jay Huffstatler with the Red Cross, the suspect threw a rock through a drive-thru window to get into the building, which was secured and blocked with a mobile disaster recovery trailer after the Jan. 21 tornado.

Disaster Program Manager Angie Grajeda said the safe had about $150 in it. She said luckily, they have been dispersing donations regularly.

Smith was charged with one count of burglary of a building, and his bond was set at $20,000. He is currently in custody at the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.