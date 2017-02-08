Pine Belt Strong 4-mile run/march to help tornado victims

This is a news release from the Greater Pinebelt Community Foundation.

On Jan. 21, 2017, an EF-3 tornado battered the Pine Belt for 31 miles, killing four, injuring dozens, and damaging or destroying over 1,100 homes and many businesses, including William Carey University.

In response to this horrific event, The Greater Pinebelt Foundation and The Pinebelt Pacers Running Club invite everyone to come together for “Pine Belt Strong – Showing Unity in Our Community.” This is a 4-mile run/ 2 mile march starting at Town Square Park located at 100 Main Street in Hattiesburg on Saturday, Feb. 26. This event honors those who perished and those who need help. Registration will be at 1 p.m.; the race begins at 2 p.m.

“Our goal is to bring everything together – those affected by the storm and those who want to help. This includes everyone in Forrest, Lamar, Lauderdale and Perry counties where the disaster struck,” said Audrey Jackson, with Diva Timing. “We invite all nonprofit organizations who serve disaster victims to set up a booth and showcase your services. Each nonprofit can ask for donations for their organization.”

Food will be provided by Mugshots, Keg & Barrel, Newks and Crescent City Grill and any other restaurants who would like to participate. We also invite churches to donate food to help feed the hungry. Proceeds will go to the Pine Belt Disaster Fund at the Greater Pinebelt Community Foundation, a fund that was set up to help rebuild lives.

Whether you run, walk, or stand in solidarity with those who died and those who still need your help, your presence will make an important statement: We are Pine Belt Strong. Together, let’s show the world the compassion and care that makes the Pine Belt a great place to live.

