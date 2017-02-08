Assault, shoplifting leads to chase, 1 in custody

Joe Dontrel Gesse was arrested by Hattiesburg police, Lamar County Deputies and constable at an apartment on Shears Road./Photo credit: WDAM

One man is in custody and facing multiple charges after a shoplifting incident led to an alleged assault on two Hattiesburg police officers.

Joe Dontrel Gesse was arrested by Hattiesburg police, Lamar County deputies and constable at an apartment on Shears Road shortly after the incident.

“Officers were called to 6072 Highway 98, at Walmart in reference to a shoplifter, and the suspect assaulted the two officers and fled on foot,” Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler said.

After the incident, the suspect fled on foot toward a residential area on Shears Road.

MOBILE USERS: View photos from the scene here.

Hattiesburg officers with the assistance of Lamar County deputies set up a perimeter around an apartment complex on Shears Road, and the suspect was found at 7 Shears Road #2 and taken into custody.

“He will be facing several charges pending the outcome of the investigation,” Traxler said.

Neither officer received any serious injuries in the incident, and Gesse was transported by Hattiesburg police to the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.