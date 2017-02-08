New trial dates set in Deen, Tate murders

Three people charged in connection to the 2015 shooting deaths of Hattiesburg police officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate have new trial dates.

Douglas McPhail, Brodrick Varnado Sr., and Anquanette Alexander are set to stand trial May 11, 2017, in Forrest County Circuit Court for their roles in the May 9, 2015, crime.

Officers Deen, 34, and Tate, 25, were shot during a traffic stop on East 4th Street, near the Bouie Street intersection, and they both later died at Forrest General Hospital from their injuries.

Alexander and McPhail were arrested on May 15, 2015, and charged with first-degree hindering prosecution and conspiracy. The two are accused of hiding or disposing of physical evidence in the case, which was the shirt of alleged triggerman Marvin Banks, which he was wearing at the time of the shootings. She remains free on a $10,000 bond, and he remains free on a $15,000 bond.

Varnado, the final arrest, was jailed on May 27, 2015, and charged with accessory after the fact of capital murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was accused of hiding the murder weapon, which was a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun. He remains free on a $90,000 bond.

The three suspects' trial dates were reset for dates following the trial of Joanie Calloway according to 12th Circuit Court District, District Attorney, Patricia Burchell.

Additional Suspects:

Joanie Calloway, was arrested May 9, 2015, and charged with attempted accessory after the fact of capital murder and first-degree hindering prosecution is set to stand trial on May 1, 2017, in Lafayette County. She remains free on a $75,000 bond.

Abram Wade “Pete” Franklin was arrested May 13, 2015, and charged with first-degree hindering prosecution. He is accused of hiding Curtis Banks, who is the brother of alleged triggerman Marvin Banks. Curtis Banks was found hiding in his attic. His case was transferred to the 15th Circuit Court District because his residence is in Lamar County, which will be handled by District Attorney Hal Kittrell. He remains free on a $75,000 bond.

Cornelius Clark, who was in the car with Banks and Calloway was arrested on May 10, 2015, and charged with first-degree hindering prosecution. According to his indictment, he disposed of the shirt he was wearing in attempts to elude police. His court date is pending while the state waits on results from a psychiatric evaluation, and he remains free on a $75,000 bond.

Curtis Banks was arrested May 10, 2015, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of capital murder on Aug. 11, 2016. He was sentenced to 20 years for his role in the murders, and another five years for pleading guilty to a separate drug charge.

Jimmy Brady was arrested May 15, 2015, and charged with possession of a stolen weapon, a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun, which he stole from his father and then sold it to Marvin Banks. He pleaded guilty on June 27, 2016, and was sentenced to five years and was sentenced to another 10 years for a previous aggravated domestic violence charge.

Marvin Banks, 29, the alleged triggerman, was arrested May 9, 2015, and charged with two counts of capital murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and grand larceny for taking Deen’s patrol car and fleeing after the shootings. He died Dec. 11, 2015, at the Forrest County Jail from heart disease, according to Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict.

