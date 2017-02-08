Junior Auxiliary of Laurel presents Monte Carlo Masquerade

LAUREL (WDAM) – The Junior Auxiliary of Laurel's Monte Carlo Masquerade takes place February 10, starting at 7 p.m., at Studio 550 in downtown Laurel. Try your luck at games, bid on silent auction items, and dance the night away. For ticket information, visit www.LaurelJA.org and then click on "fundraisers".

