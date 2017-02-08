Junior Auxiliary of Laurel presents Monte Carlo Masquerade

LAUREL (WDAM) – The Junior Auxiliary of Laurel's Monte Carlo Masquerade takes place February 10, starting at 7 p.m., at Studio 550 in downtown Laurel. Try your luck at games, bid on silent auction items, and dance the night away. For ticket information, visit www.LaurelJA.org and then click on "fundraisers".
A Lamar County man was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 98. Richard A. Kraft, 75, died at Forrest General Hospital from internal injuries sustained in the wreck according to Forrest County Coroner, Butch Benedict.More >>
A two vehicle accident Friday morning shut down one lane of Interstate 59 northbound near Exit 80.More >>
A two vehicle accident Thursday evening sent two people to the hospital and slowed traffic on Highway 84 East.More >>
About 400 students took part in annual commencement exercises at Pearl River Community College in Poplarville Friday. Students who completed their course work in the summer and fall of 2016, as well asMore >>
