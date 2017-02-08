Junior Auxiliary of Laurel presents Monte Carlo Masquerade - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Junior Auxiliary of Laurel presents Monte Carlo Masquerade

By Doug Morris, Producer
LAUREL (WDAM) – The Junior Auxiliary of Laurel's Monte Carlo Masquerade  takes place February 10, starting at 7 p.m., at Studio 550 in downtown Laurel. Try your luck at games, bid on silent auction items, and dance the night away.  For ticket information, visit www.LaurelJA.org and then click on "fundraisers".

