FGH Spirit of Women welcomes Taya Kyle to spring event

(The following is a press release from Forrest General Hospital. For more details, visit www.forrestgeneral.com/spiritinaction or call 601-288-4968.)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – (February 7, 2017) This year's Spirit of Women Spring Event, The American Spirit, will feature an inspiring presentation by Taya Kyle, wife of the late U.S. Navy SEAL sniper, Chris Kyle. Spirit of Women will also announce the recipients of the 12th Annual Spirit in Action Awards.

The event will take place on Thursday, March 30, at the Lake Terrace Convention Center at 11:30 a.m.

Taya is a bold advocate for women and families and a passionate voice for faith, strength and American ideals. Following the tragic death of her husband Chris Kyle, author of the New York Times bestselling book and Academy Award-winning motion picture, American Sniper, Taya has served as Executive Director of the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation. The Foundation continues Chris Kyle's legacy while serving the needs of military and first responder families.

Taya Kyle recounts her personal experiences as the wife of an American hero in her book, American Wife. Highs, lows, grief and joy – she honestly shares the trials and triumphs of life with and without Chris Kyle, and ultimately finding her place in the midst of the journey.

Attendees will also enjoy a performance by the National World War II Museum's charming vocal trio, the Victory Belles. This nostalgic journey through World War II-era musical classics will include hits like Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, Chattanooga Choo Choo, and I'll Be Seeing You, all sung in rich, three-part harmony.

Spirit of Women will also use this time to announce the winners of the 2017 Spirit in Action Awards, honoring Pine Belt residents for their work in making their community a healthier, safer and more inspirational place to live. Nominations for this year are still being accepted and are open to both men and women, ages 35 and older. Nominations must be received by 5 p.m., Friday, March 3, 2017. For a full list of guidelines and nomination forms, visit forrestgeneral.com/spiritinaction.

Tickets for the event go on sale Tuesday, February 21 at 9 a.m. Ticket prices are $45 for Spirit of Women members and $55 for non-members. To purchase tickets, visit forrestgeneral.com, or call Spirit of Women at 601-288-4968. On February 21, tickets will also be sold in the front lobby of Forrest General Hospital from 9 a.m. until noon.