Man faces charges for embezzling from a Lumberton man - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Man faces charges for embezzling from a Lumberton man

Kenneth Platt. Source: Attorney General's Office Kenneth Platt. Source: Attorney General's Office
MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) -

This is a news release from the office of Attorney General Jim Hood.

Attorney General Jim Hood announced Tuesday that a Lawrence County man has been arrested for one count of felony embezzlement after being accused of failing to finish a construction job that he was paid to do.

Kenneth Douglas Platt, 51, was arrested Thursday by investigators with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division. Platt was indicted by a Stone County grand jury in January. He was booked into the Stone County Correctional Facility and released on a $20,000 bond.

Platt is accused of accepting more than $115,000 toward contracting work for a construction job for a homeowner in Lumberton. Platt allegedly paid only a small percentage of this amount toward the delivery of materials to the construction site. He is accused of not completing any work and converting to his own use the money he received for the construction job.

The maximum sentence for embezzlement is 10 years in prison or a fine of $1,000. As with all cases, a charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • breaking

    1 killed in Lamar County crash

    1 killed in Lamar County crash

    Friday, May 12 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-05-12 19:09:36 GMT
    Richard A. Kraft, 75, died at Forrest General Hospital from internal injuries sustained in the wreck according to Forrest County Coroner, Butch Benedict. Source: WDAMRichard A. Kraft, 75, died at Forrest General Hospital from internal injuries sustained in the wreck according to Forrest County Coroner, Butch Benedict. Source: WDAM

    A Lamar County man was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 98. Richard A. Kraft, 75, died at Forrest General Hospital from internal injuries sustained in the wreck according to Forrest County Coroner, Butch Benedict. 

    More >>

    A Lamar County man was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 98. Richard A. Kraft, 75, died at Forrest General Hospital from internal injuries sustained in the wreck according to Forrest County Coroner, Butch Benedict. 

    More >>

  • Driver narrowly escapes tragedy in vehicle accident

    Driver narrowly escapes tragedy in vehicle accident

    Friday, May 12 2017 2:57 PM EDT2017-05-12 18:57:27 GMT
    A resident narrowly escaped a dangerous accident on I-59. Source: JCFCA resident narrowly escaped a dangerous accident on I-59. Source: JCFC

    A two vehicle accident Friday morning shut down one lane of Interstate 59 northbound near Exit 80. 

    More >>

    A two vehicle accident Friday morning shut down one lane of Interstate 59 northbound near Exit 80. 

    More >>

  • Two vehicle accident injures two

    Two vehicle accident injures two

    Friday, May 12 2017 2:53 PM EDT2017-05-12 18:53:29 GMT
    A two vehicle accident Thursday evening sent two people to the hospital and slowed traffic on Highway 84 East. Source: JCFCA two vehicle accident Thursday evening sent two people to the hospital and slowed traffic on Highway 84 East. Source: JCFC

    A two vehicle accident Thursday evening sent two people to the hospital and slowed traffic on Highway 84 East.

    More >>

    A two vehicle accident Thursday evening sent two people to the hospital and slowed traffic on Highway 84 East.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly