Man faces charges for embezzling from a Lumberton man

This is a news release from the office of Attorney General Jim Hood.

Attorney General Jim Hood announced Tuesday that a Lawrence County man has been arrested for one count of felony embezzlement after being accused of failing to finish a construction job that he was paid to do.

Kenneth Douglas Platt, 51, was arrested Thursday by investigators with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division. Platt was indicted by a Stone County grand jury in January. He was booked into the Stone County Correctional Facility and released on a $20,000 bond.

Platt is accused of accepting more than $115,000 toward contracting work for a construction job for a homeowner in Lumberton. Platt allegedly paid only a small percentage of this amount toward the delivery of materials to the construction site. He is accused of not completing any work and converting to his own use the money he received for the construction job.

The maximum sentence for embezzlement is 10 years in prison or a fine of $1,000. As with all cases, a charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.