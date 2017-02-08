Forecast: Warm today but much cooler tonight and Thursday.

Good Wednesday morning, Pine Belt!

Partly cloudy and quite warm today with highs in the upper 70s.

A cold front is expected to sweep through the area tonight and behind it the weather will turn much cooler for a day or two.

Expect temperatures to be in the 40s on Thursday and under sunny skies highs will make it only into the lower 60s.

Warmer weather returns by Friday into the weekend with highs in the 70s.

