Hub City Invitational Exhibit Showcases Local Artists

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

The works of several local artists are currently on exhibit at The University of Southern Mississippi as part of the Hub City Invitational. Through Feb. 17 at the Gallery of Art and Design in the George Hurst Building, visitors can enjoy dynamic artwork from Claudia Ka Cartee, Amy Giust, Barbara Ann Carver Hunt, Rebekah Stark Johnson, Chatham Kemp, Heath Kleinke, Andrea Kostyal, James Kyle McCrory, Myra Meade, Betty Press, Charles Price, Susan Crawford Stevens, Dinny St. John, Vixon Sullivan, John Whitt, Kim Whitt, Robert Williams and Alehandro Wooten.

Mark Rigsby, director of the USM Museum of Art, says the exhibition was organized as an effort to recognize and celebrate the creative achievements by many local practicing and professional artists. “Hattiesburg has such a rich and vibrant culture and the arts are an essential part of our community. It's one of the many things that makes Hattiesburg such a great place to live,” Rigsby said.

Rebekah Stark Johnson said she was honored to be part of the collaborative exhibit and praised the organizational efforts of Rigsby. “Hattiesburg is proud of our artists, and the diverse group of visual artists in this show are active representatives of the arts, from gallery owners, directors, professors, administrators, as well as board members of arts organizations. These artists are professionally at the top of their professional field in the state as well as the nation,” Johnson stated.

Mississippi has long been known for its rich, cultural heritage and deep roots in artistic talents and Southern Miss remains the steadfast flagship university for the arts in the state, benefitting the students, undoubtedly the next generation of brilliant artists.

“I hope the show will also serve as a source inspiration to our students, by exposing them to the broad range and high quality of work being created by many of Hattiesburg's local artists. It is so important for students to see practicing artists working, pursuing their creative ideas and achieving success in their work.”

Gallery hours are weekdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. during all scheduled exhibitions and events. The gallery is free and open to the public, and welcomes school and community groups. For more information, call 601.266.5200.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.