The life and legacy of Medgar Evers

Medgar Evers grew up at a dark time in American history.

Tour Guide Minnie White-Watson said he called it “in your face segregation.”

“Medgar it seemed that he had a calling. He knew things could be better, this is not right,” White explained.

In his early twenties he was inducted into the army. He fought on the battlefields for our nation’s freedom only to come home and not have the same freedoms as everyone else.

“That was an injustice,” White added.

He knew something had to be done, and the burden of change rested on his shoulders…

In 1946 he decided to register to vote only to be turned away by a mob of men.

“And these white men run them off with shot guns,” White said.

Medgar attended college at the Alcorn A&M College. That’s where he met the love of his life, Myrlie. She soon became his wife.

After attending Alcorn, he wanted to become a lawyer.

“The only school in the state of Mississippi at that time that offered law degree was the university of Mississippi, of course now Ole miss, and when he tried to get in, but they denied him admission,” White explained.

White said that didn’t sit well with him, and the fire inside of him began to burn even more.

Medgar became field secretary for the NAACP..

“Once he became field secretary for the NAACP. That’s how they came to Jackson,” White added.

He , his wife and three children lived at this home on Margaret W. Alexander Drive.

Because of Medgar’s work, the family was aware of the dangers they faced every single day.

The children’s beds were on the floor to protect them from gunfire.

In 1963, Medgar was killed as he got out his car in his driveway.”

“The bullet came through the window here. Here’s the hole in the way where it entered exiting into the kitchen and this is where it exited ricocheting from the refrigerator over to the countertop and coming back down on the countertop where she had a watermelon. She said the bullet split my watermelon and eventually it landed in the sink,” White explained.

In the time following his death, his wife vowed to continue his fight.

Their home is now a museum

His blood stain is still on the concrete.

White said it’s a chilling reminder of his unwavering fight for equal rights.

