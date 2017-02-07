Storm damage reported in Jasper County

Damage has been reported in parts of Jasper County after a possible tornado came through the area Tuesday evening.

According to the Jasper County EMA, power lines and trees are down in some areas, just northeast of the Rose Hill community. Affected roads in the area include County Roads 20 and 206 and Hwy 503. Southern Pine Electric is sending crews now.

A mobile home also had its porch blown off on County Road 20.

This is a developing story. If you have any damage photos, send them to pics@wdam.com.

