State, local governments eligible for FEMA reimbursements

State and local governments in Forrest, Lamar and Perry counties are now eligible for reimbursements through FEMA's Public Assistance Grant Program.

It provides reimbursements to those groups and some non-profits for expenses for things like debris removal and to repair damaged infrastructure.

"I know it sounds like it's for the public, but that's individual assistance,” MEMA External Affairs Officer Ray Coleman said. “Those are for those people to file for a loss of property and personal needs. Public Assistance is, think of it as general public facilities, publicly owned facilities, our main concern, debris removal, so Public Assistance can help with that issue, it's going to be on a case by case basis just like individual assistance."

Local governments would split 25 percent of the costs with the state, and the federal government would cover the rest.

