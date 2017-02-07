Evanger's recalls dog food after contamination

ILLINOIS (WDAM) – Evanger's dog and cat food company is recalling five lots of its 12-ounce cans of Hunk of Beef Au Jus after detecting one lot was contaminated with a euthanasia drug called pentobarbital. Five dogs were reported ill – with one death.

The recalled cans were sold in stores and online. Consumers can return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Contact Evanger’s at www.evangersdogfood.com or 1-847-537-0102.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.

