Three men charged, one sought in connection to alleged illegal sports betting facility in Laurel

A voter registration card is something that all voters need with them, when they head to the polls on any election day.More >>
A voter registration card is something that all voters need with them, when they head to the polls on any election day.More >>
Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church has started construction on a new building after the Petal church was destroyed in the Jan. 21 tornado.More >>
Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church has started construction on a new building after the Petal church was destroyed in the Jan. 21 tornado.More >>
Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said federal funding is needed to keep drugs out of the county.More >>
Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said federal funding is needed to keep drugs out of the county.More >>
Dozens of former members of the Mississippi Army and Air National Guard gathered at Camp Shelby Thursday for an annual celebration of their service. Retiree Day was held at the newly-renovated MississippiMore >>
Dozens of former members of the Mississippi Army and Air National Guard gathered at Camp Shelby Thursday for an annual celebration of their service.More >>
Laurel city officials responded to residents near West Drive who are complaining about flooding at their homes.More >>
Laurel city officials responded to residents near West Drive who are complaining about flooding at their homes.More >>