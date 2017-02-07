Three men charged, one sought in connection to alleged illegal sports betting facility in Laurel

Three people were charged and another is being sought in connection to an illegal gaming facility. Source: LPD

Three men were charged and another is being sought after an investigation led to the discovery of an alleged illegal sports betting facility in Laurel.

According to Laurel police, the facility was formerly known as Wanda's Lounge on 1260 Ellisville Boulevard. A search warrant was executed on Sunday at the facility.

Ricci R. Page, 42, Kordell Nixon, 35 and Joshua McGill, 28 were all charged in connection to the illegal facility.

Page was charged with money laundering, racketeering, and ex-con in possession of a firearm.

Nix was charged with money laundering, and McGill was charged with money laundering, trafficking of MDMA while in possession of a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm.

A fourth suspect, Calvin A Young, 37 is still being sought for racketeering.

During the operation, over 100 pills of MDA, methamphetamine were found as well as three handguns, according to police.

A sum of $12,000 was also seized.

The arrests were part of a four month investigation that included Laurel Police Department's SRT, SOT, Investigation, Narcotics and Patrol as well as the Jones County District Attorney's Office.

Any persons with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

