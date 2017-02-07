LIST: Pine Belt schools dismissals - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

LIST: Pine Belt schools dismissals

The following schools/school districts have changed their regular dismissal times. 

If you do not see your school on the list, call your district or resume activities as normal. 

Schools releasing early: 

  • Sacred Heart Elementary and High School are releasing at 1 p.m. 

Schools releasing late: 

The Hattiesburg Public School District - Buses will not release until at least 4 p.m. 

Petal School District - The district was advised by EMA that there may be more severe weather this afternoon. If so, the district will hold students until there is a clearance. Buses may be late and car pickups may be delayed. 

Forrest County Schools - Buses will not release until at least 4 p.m. or later depending on the route schedule. Buses will run once cleared by emergency management. 

