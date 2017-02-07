FEMA approves request for Pine Belt areas to receive more public assistance

FEMA has now approved more public assistance. Photo credit FEMA

Forrest, Lamar, and Perry counties are now eligible for all categories of public assistance through FEMA.

Gov. Phil Bryant made the request in the wake of the Jan. 21 tornado that tore through parts of the Pine Belt.

Public assistance provides reimbursement to state and local governments, as well as certain nonprofit organizations, for things like debris removal and repair of damaged infrastructure.

Residents in these counties can register online for FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program at www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362). The hearing and speech impaired can call 1-800-462-7585 (TTY).

