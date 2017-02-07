Forecast: Severe weather expected in the Pine Belt today.

Good Tuesday morning, Pine Belt.

Severe weather is expected across the area today. This includes, large hail, dangerous lightning, strong damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible.

Know your tornado safety plan in case in warnings are issued for your area and please make sure your weather radios are working properly.

This system is expected to east of the area by late this afternoon into the early evening hours and that will end our severe weather threat.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather