USM Online Sport Management Degree Programs Receive Lofty Rankings

The Sport Management undergraduate and master’s degree programs at The University of Southern Mississippi have been recognized among the nation’s best in rankings released recently by two online publications.

The Sports Management Degree Guide ranks the Southern Miss online undergraduate program at No. 8 nationally, while Bestcolleges.com places the University’s online master’s program as the country’s 16th best.

“We are pleased to be acknowledged as one of the top online programs in the country,” said Dr. Stacey Hall, Department Chair and Associate Professor in the Department of Economic Development, Tourism, & Sport Management. “Our Sport Management faculty strive to provide an excellent online learning environment while emphasizing applied experiences. Our students graduate with the skills needed to be effective in the workplace.”

The Sports Management Degree Guide ranking (http://www.sports-management-degrees.com/best-online/) includes both graduate and undergraduate programs in the assessment. The ranking criteria compared student to faculty ratios, graduate tuition and undergraduate net cost, concentration areas, and accreditations.

The Bestcolleges.com ranking (http://www.bestcolleges.com/features/best-online-masters-sports-management-programs/) is based on the courses schools offer, available specializations, student outcomes, career support services, and other criteria used to determine academic excellence.

Southern Miss Sport Management undergraduate courses include marketing, sales, financial planning, venue and event management, security and legal issues, and leadership principles. In addition, students are required to complete a practicum or internship course during the program that provides real world experience.

Southern Miss offers an online master's degree in sports management that prepares students for careers as stadium events coordinators, recreation specialists, special events coordinators, and more. Students have the option to concentrate in sport event security management, the first such program in the country. Courses for the concentration include threat and risk assessment for sport venues, sport event emergency response planning, and more.

To learn more about Sport Management degree programs at Southern Miss, call 601.266.6762 or visit: https://www.usm.edu/business/eco-dev-tourism-sport-management. For more information about online programs at USM, visit: https://online.usm.edu/programs/

