Sacred Heart girls win fourth state title in five years

For the fourth time in five years, Sacred Heart girls soccer captured the state championship.

A 7-0 win over South Pontotoc on Saturday marked back-to-back 1A/2A/3A state titles for the Lady Crusaders.



Sacred Heart has established some-what of a dynasty in girls soccer. Each gold soccer ball has its own story and each Lady Crusader has her favorite championship season.

“They're all the same feeling, they all feel great,” said Sacred Heart senior Mary Margaret Parker who notched a hat trick in Saturday’s win. “But I don't think anything can beat your first state championship. I’d have to say my eighth grade year is probably my favorite championship.”



"My seventh grade year was the only one where I won with my sister still on the team,” said Sacred Heart sophomore Jessica Hyde who scored one goal in Saturday’s win. “That one was definitely my favorite."

"This has been by far the best one because my sister, I got to spend it with her,” said Sacred Heart freshman Gabby Falla whose sister, Gracie, is a seventh grader on the team. “She just makes the team awesome. That’s one of the best things. Everyone should get a chance to play with their sibling.”

As of right now, head coach Joe “Poppa” Falla Sr. is holding onto the fourth gold ball. Regardless, four-time state champion Parker said there isn’t much room in the trophy case.

“Our trophies are kind of full I guess because we’ve had a couple of accomplishments,” Parker said. “The trophy’s somewhere. We have to find room to put it actually.”

