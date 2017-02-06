Wayne County basketball hopes for repeat trip to Jackson

Wayne County boys basketball (15-10) is hoping to return to the 5A state championship in 2017. Courtesy: WDAM

Wayne County (15-10) wraps up its regular season against No. 1 Meridian (22-2) on Tuesday night. The Wildcats are led by former War Eagle coach Ron Norman who captured the 2010 state championship with Wayne County.

After falling to Laurel in the 2016 state title game, the War Eagles seek to bring another gold ball back to Waynesboro.

“Go harder every day in practice,” said Wayne County senior guard David Gaines Jr. “Get my teammates involved and let them know that we need to win this championship this year because I don’t want to leave here without a gold ball.”

After winning a state championship with Wayne County as a player in 1995, Kendrick Davis is back as the head coach of the War Eagles.

In his fourth season, Davis knows what it takes to get to Jackson.

“That’s why you have on your schedule a team like Meridian,” Davis said. “We knew coming in they would probably be the number one team in 6A, probably number one team in the state. We want to play the best to prepare us for this playoff run.”

