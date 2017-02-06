FEMA, SBA addresses Forrest Co. about loans for tornado victims

Representatives from FEMA and the Small Business Association addressed the Forrest County Board of Supervisors at its meeting on Monday morning.

The representatives mentioned that public assistance is still pending, and said that if residents have received a letter of denial to not give up and to please go by the Disaster Recovery Center.

SBA representatives are also at the recovery centers and if approved, they can give low interest loans to homeowners and renters with terms for up to 30 years to repay.

Board President David Hogan told the government officials that many residents around the William Carey University area had little or no insurance, and that he hoped that FEMA could come in and help some of those residents rebuild in the community.

The Small Business Association is working to fill those financial gaps, but even if you choose not to accept the loan, there is still another option with FEMA.

For those individuals who do not qualify for the SBA loan, SBA refers them back to their federal partner FEMA for FEMA's Other Needs Assistance program,” said Greg Dawson, SBA public affairs specialist. “Those are grant dollars, that is where everybody wants to be, but you cannot get back through that door unless you go through the process."

He added, "All of our material as well as FEMA will tell you, if the SBA contacts you after registering with FEMA, you need to complete that application or all federal assistance will cease. People will need to understand that this is a process and you must go through the process."

Renters and homeowners alike may borrow up to $40,000 to repair or replace clothing, furniture, cars, appliances, etc. damaged or destroyed in the disaster.

Homeowners may apply up to $200,000 to repair or replace their primary residence to its pre-disaster condition. For more information, you can contact SBA by visiting its website or calling 1-800-659-2955.

