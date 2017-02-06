William Carey planning for spring trimester

After just two weeks of tornado recovery, William Carey University is looking forward to welcoming students back and rebuilding the campus. Here a few updates from the campus as of Monday morning.

Rebuilding & demolition

The university will lose five buildings on campus from the Jan. 21 tornado. The buildings slated for demolition include COM anatomy lab building, Lucile Parker Gallery/Tuscan Avenue apartments, Ross and Johnson Halls and Tatum Court.

According to the university, engineers are already planning for new dorms and a new Tatum Court.

Move-in date

By Feb. 20, dorms and several classroom buildings should be open for students. The following dorms are scheduled to be complete by Feb. 20: Braswell, Byrd, Futral, Davis, Bass, Polk, Brant and the Penton apartment, which houses 739 students. A move-in date is not set, but the university said it will keep students updated.

Spring trimester plans

According to WCU, the class schedule for the spring will remain the same, but classroom locations will change. Faculty is currently working on classroom assignments and could have an initial schedule ready this week. Some classes will continue to meet at other locations or online.

Buildings scheduled to be open on Feb. 20 include Fairchild, Smith, the School of Nursing, COM 1, Mary Ross Hall, Thomas Building, the art studio on Cherry Street, McMillan and Wilkes Hall and the library.

Lawrence Hall will house faculty offices, administration offices and classrooms.

COM and PT classes will continue to meet at Southern Miss throughout the trimester, and music classes will meet at Hardy Street Baptist Church. Transportation will be available from campus to the church.

Here are a few reminders for students, according to the WCU website:

A tornado recovery page has been set up on the WCU website with updates and information.

The bookstore has emailed a notice about returning rental books and ordering books for spring trimester. If you missed the email, the information is posted on the Tornado Recovery Page.

Starting Feb. 6, USM Parking Management will begin issuing citations for parking violations. Please register your car with the USM Parking Management and park in the appropriate zones. A USM parking map is available on the Tornado Recovery Page.

If you are coming to the Carey campus, please do not enter at the intersection of William Carey Parkway and County Drive. This is a construction area and is off limits to thru traffic. Parking is available behind Lawrence Hall. When arriving to campus on William Carey Parkway turn right onto Tuscan Avenue, take a right on Cherry Street, then turn right on County Drive to access the Lawrence Hall parking lot. A new entrance has been constructed across from the Facilities building.

