1 injured, 1 sought in Hub City stabbing

A Sunday night stabbing in the Hub City injured one and has police looking for another.

James Boyd, 66 of Hattiesburg, is wanted for aggravated assault in connection to the stabbing, according to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler.

Around 9:30 p.m. Hattiesburg police responded to the 118 Mixon Street for the altercation, according to Traxler.

“The victim has been transported to a local hospital with a stab wound to the neck,” Traxler said. “According to the victim and witnesses, there was an argument between the victim and a relative and during the argument the victim was stabbed in the neck.”

Traxler added the victim is listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

If you have any information on Boyd’s whereabouts, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.