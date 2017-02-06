How to protect your home from upcoming storms

A resident in Petal said he had his tarp up hours after the storm. Source: Jac Bedrossian.

Contractors recommend that anyone with roof damage should use a blue tarp to protect their home from leaking with upcoming storms.

"That is essential," said Johnny Smith, MSP general contractor. "The better you can overlay it until someone can repair it, the better off you're going to be."

One resident in Petal said putting down a tarp was the first thing he did after the storm.

"I took care of it right off the bat," Monnie Holder said.

Ace Hardware sells blue tarps, but also offers an alternative to customers. A combination of lath board, a large roll of plastic and plastic caps and nails will do the trick. Heavy duck tape will help resist water damage on walls and windows.

Fire Station One on 810 Main Street is also giving tarps away to those in need. You can contact them at 601-545-4691.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.