Possible card skimmers found at Hub City gas station

Hattiesburg police removed four devices from a Hub City gas station, which they claim could be card skimmers.

Police responded to the Exxon gas station in the 6000 block of U.S. 98 just before 1 p.m. Monday.

“They did find some unknown device connected inside there, not sure if it’s a skimming device or what it is, but at this time it is being investigated,” Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler said.

The devices were removed and bagged as evidence during the investigation.

“We just want to remind everyone to be cautious of using credit cards, debit cards, things like that at the pumps, especially right now with this type of stuff going on, it would be safer to go back inside the business and use it at the actual register,” Traxler said.

Officers will review surveillance footage from the gas station as a part of the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and if you have any information contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

