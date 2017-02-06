1 jailed in weekend car chase

A Hub City man is behind bars after a Sunday police chase in Lamar County.

Shannon Filby, 38 of Hattiesburg, was arrested by Lamar County deputies after a chase that started near Hwy 589 and ended near U.S. 11 just off Interstate 59.

“Deputies tried to stop him, he was very reckless and all over the road, he was even going at speeds over 90 miles after his tire blew out," Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said.

Rigel added that Fibly hit two vehicles during the pursuit, but no one was seriously injured.

Filby was taken into custody and charged with felony eluding, DUI and reckless driving. He is currently being housed in the Lamar County Jail.

