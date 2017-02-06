Laurel shooting suspect turns himself in

The suspect involved in a shooting at a Laurel hotel turned himself in Monday afternoon.

The suspect was identified as Thomas A. Thames. Thames was being sought for one count of aggravated assault, according to LPD.

On Sunday, Laurel police officers were dispatched to the Laurel Hotel and Conference Center on a shots fired call.

While searching the area, officers located a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to South Central Regional Medical center for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

Brandon Evans is the lead investigator in the case.

Any persons with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

