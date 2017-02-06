Fraternal Order of Police preparing for Laurel Mardi Gras Parade - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Fraternal Order of Police preparing for Laurel Mardi Gras Parade

By Doug Morris, Producer
LAUREL (WDAM) – The Krewe of Blue Mardi Gras parade takes place February 25th, starting at 2 p.m., in downtown Laurel.  

Entry fee for a float is $50; for judged floats, the fee is $100.  A $500 cash prize will be awarded for the best float.  

Float applications can be picked up at the police department and are due February 20 at 5 p.m.

