Fraternal Order of Police preparing for Laurel Mardi Gras Parade

LAUREL (WDAM) – The Krewe of Blue Mardi Gras parade takes place February 25th, starting at 2 p.m., in downtown Laurel.

Entry fee for a float is $50; for judged floats, the fee is $100. A $500 cash prize will be awarded for the best float.

Float applications can be picked up at the police department and are due February 20 at 5 p.m.

