UBS, Eternity Media team up for blood drive

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – United Blood Services officials say the need for blood donations increased after the recent tornado which ravaged parts of the Pine Belt. UBS's next blood drive takes place February 10 from 12:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the offices of Eternity Media, located at 106 Campbell Loop.For more details, call UBS at 601-264-0743.
