Two arrested for possession in Perry Co.

Perry County authorities arrested two suspects for illegal drug possession.

During a driver's license checkpoint in the Little Creek area Monday, Charles Wayne Patterson, 45, and Alvin James Washington, 25, were taken into custody.

Patterson is charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (meth) and Washington is charged with Misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance (spice), Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest and speeding.

Kayla Deshaye Dortch, 23, was also arrested on a warrant for Forgery/Uttering.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.