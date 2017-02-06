Forecast: Partly cloudy and warm today.

Good Monday morning, Pine Belt!

Partly cloudy and rather warm weather is on tap for today with highs in the upper 70s. It is not out of the question that some sites may hit 80!

Clouds will be on the increase tonight with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

On Tuesday a system will makes it way across the area and there is a risk of some severe weather it so keep your weather radios on and we will continue to monitor the situation closely.

