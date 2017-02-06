English Graduate Organization, Center for Writers to host Conference March 3-4; Reception to be held for Mississippi Poet Laureate Beth Ann Fennelly

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

The University of Southern Mississippi’s English Graduate Organization (EGO) and Center for Writers (C4W) are hosting “Bodies of Work: The Human Body in Various Forms,” a conference to showcase creative and scholarly work, March 3-4 in the R.C. Cook University Union on the Hattiesburg campus.

On Saturday, March 4, a reception will be held featuring Mississippi Poet Laureate Beth Ann Fennelly from 7-9 p.m. at Oddfellows Gallery in downtown Hattiesburg. This reception is free and open to the public.

More information about the conference can be found at http://egousm.wixsite.com/conference.

