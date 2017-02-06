Sacred Heart soccer wins states, West Jones falls short

Sacred Heart girls soccer captured its fourth state championship in five seasons with a 7-0 win over South Pontotoc on Saturday. Courtesy: WDAM

For the fourth time in five years, the Sacred Heart girls soccer team are state champions.

A 7-0 win over South Pontotoc on Saturday afternoon marked the Lady Crusaders’ back-to-back 1A/2A/3A State titles.

Five different Sacred Heart players scored a goal in Saturday’s win, led by senior Mary Margaret Parker’s hat trick.



Meanwhile, the West Jones boys soccer team fell short in the school’s first-ever state championship appearance.

The Mustangs fell to Oxford 3-0 on Saturday night in the 5A state title.

However, it was an historic 2016-17 season for coach Joshua Sullivan’s squad. West Jones finished with a record of 13-9-1, captured its first South State title in school history and became the first boys soccer team from Jones County to appear in a state championship game.

