Missing Columbus man found

The search for a missing Columbus man has been called off late Saturday evening after the 36-year-old contacted his mother and reported to her he is fine.

"We just don't know a lot at this time," said Joe Dillon, public information officer for the City of Columbus. "All we know is he contacted his mother to report that he is ok. He did not tell her his location or what had happened or where he has been; just that he is ok. Because of that, we are calling off the search."

Dillon said the cooperation of the public and the media was appreciated.

"Thank you to everyone that helped," Dillon said. "Our local media outlets helped spread the word and even the newspaper and television station in Meridian helped too after his van was found in the area."

Columbus Police have been looking for Antiquon Marquette Harris since he was reported missing on Jan. 31 by his employer, Corporate Dining Concept at 211 Tuscaloosa Road in Columbus.

He departed Columbus in a company van that was found abandoned by the Mississippi Highway Patrol outside of Waynesboro on Feb. 1. He was running a delivery route in the Northport and Cottondale area in Alabama before he was reported missing.

