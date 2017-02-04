State officials ask for help finding two escapees

Two men have escaped the Greenville Correctional Facility and law enforcement officials are asking for help locating them.

Authorities across the state are seeking help in providing information on the whereabouts of Jeremiah Hair, 29, and Marquis McKinney, 23.

Hair is roughly 5'11" and 190 pounds, while McKinney is described as 6' and 180 pounds. They escaped Friday, and both are considered dangerous as confirmed members of the Vice Lords.

Authorities warn not to approach these men, and anyone with any information on them should contact the Jasper County Sheriff's department at 601-764-2588 or call 911.

