Seminary hosts 5K for child battling cancer

Hundreds of people ran through downtown Seminary Saturday morning to help a little girl who is battling cancer.

The #NOESTRONG 5K was held to raise money for Noelle Carter.

She is six-years-old and was diagnosed with liver cancer just before Christmas.

Her mother, Andrea, is a physician in Hattiesburg, but much of her family is from Seminary.

"It's the reason we all live where we do, it's because of the way people can come together," said Steve Bryant, Noelle's cousin. "After the tornado we saw that, and with Noelle we've seen that. Next time somebody's in need, we'll see it again."

About 700 people took part in the event, which also included a one mile fun run.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.