Picayune company providing monitors for tornado debris removal

A Picayune company is helping Hattiesburg clean up tornado debris.

DebrisTech is providing people who will monitor the debris that trucks will carry away. Saturday afternoon, the company hosted a training session at La Quinta Inn for potential monitors, who could work up to 80 hours each week.

The City Council hired the company on Thursday.

"There'll be another contract where the Council will be hiring a hauler and he'll bring in his (trucks) and his employees and that's what the monitors will be monitoring, those trucks, making sure that they pick up the correct debris," said Johnny Dupree, mayor of Hattiesburg.

"There are many types of debris you can pick up, so that's what we train them to do as well, to be able to determine what type of debris can go in the back of the truck, because we do different loads at different times," said Toi McClinton, field supervisor for DebrisTech.

Following the 2013 tornado, the city used its own crews and monitors for debris removal.

