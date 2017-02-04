Hattiesburg church collects donations for tornado-ravaged neighborhood

Members of Rock of Ages Christian Fellowship Center perform in the parking lot of the tornado-damaged Wayside Holy Temple Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

Members of a Hattiesburg church spent Saturday afternoon helping another church and the surrounding community which was devastated by last month's tornado.

The congregation of Rock of Ages Christian Fellowship Center set up in the parking lot of the damaged Wayside Holy Temple to provide music and collect donations from passing cars.

It was all done to help the neighborhoods along Edwards Street.

Much of the area was damaged when an EF-3 tornado hit on Jan. 21.

"Rock of Ages is here today because we're so proud of what we see in our people being so resilient and reaching out to one another and even the first responders and those coming from out of state," said Rickye LeFlore, church pastor. "Everybody has been so much like a family at a time like this and that's just encouraging and inspiring."

On Thursday, church members delivered nearly 400 care packages to many storm-ravaged areas of Hattiesburg. The church collected over $2,200.

