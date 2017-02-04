Officials warn of tax scams

With tax season now in full swing, officials are urging people to be on the lookout for scams.

Cynthia Holland with Hollands Tax Service said beware of the phone scam.

“The only way the IRS is going to notify you is through an official letter.”

She said the biggest scammer could be your tax preparer.

“What they’re doing is putting falsified information on y our tax return in order to get more money back to charge you larger fees,” Holland explains.

Holland said when you sign your name on the dotted line, it then becomes your responsibility.

“You may not realize what that person was putting on there, but it is your responsibility when you sign it,” Holland added.

If you falsely claim dependents your tax return could land you in hot water.

“If the IRS sends you that paper saying prove before we send you your money, and you can’t do it, you will not get to claim any child for the next 10 years, even if you have a newborn,” Holland said.

