Petal isn’t called the “Friendly City” for nothing.

As crews work to clear tornado damage in the area, some residents decided to do something nice for their hard work.

Residents set up a porta potty in front of a home and dubbed it the “Petal Portalet.” They even spruced up the green space with flowers, a box of bathroom essentials and a catchy welcome sign.

The sign reads, “Petal Portalet of the Month. Bless all who enter.”

So, if you see a crew member working in Petal, tell them to stop by the “Petal Portalet” and forgo the boring public restroom experience.

