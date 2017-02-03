Suspects injure elderly victim with pipe, tree branch during robbery

The University of Southern Mississippi’s magic act continued at Pete Taylor Park Sunday afternoon, with Dylan Burdeaux providing the final flourish before the Golden Eagles exited the stage with yet another walk-off victory. Burdeaux’ two-run single to left field capped a three-run rally in the bottom of the 11th inning as the 20th-ranked Golden Eagles pulled off a second consecutive hard-to-believe stunner, topping Florida Atlantic University 5-4...More >>
