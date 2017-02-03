Suspects injure elderly victim with pipe, tree branch during rob - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Suspects injure elderly victim with pipe, tree branch during robbery

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Hattiesburg Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in a robbery Thursday night.

According to HPD, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Columbia Street in reference to a robbery.

According to the elderly victims, the male and female suspect knocked on the door. When the victim went to see who it was, the two suspects came into the residence and demanded money.

The victim said they did not have any money, and the suspects assaulted the victim with a tree branch and a metal pipe.

Then, the suspects stole medication from the victim and fled the scene.

According to HPD, the elderly victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has any information they are asked to call Hattiesburg Police 601-544-7900 or Metro CrimeStoppers 601-582-7867.

