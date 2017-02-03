Jones Co. Sheriff's Department honored at prayer luncheon - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Jones Co. Sheriff's Department honored at prayer luncheon

By Eddie Robertson, Reporter
Connect
Photo credit: WDAM Photo credit: WDAM
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

The Jones County Sheriff's Department was honored during a prayer luncheon hosted by Laurel First United Methodist Church Friday.
The luncheon is an opportunity for members of the church and the community to come together to honor and pray for those who give so much to the community.

Prayer Luncheon Chair Robin Robinson said the Jones County Sheriff's Department was a natural choice for those needing to be remembered in prayer.

“It's important to pray for our sheriff's department because they place their life on the line regularly for all of us,” Robinson said. “So, it's important to lift up prayers for them every day (and) that God will protect them, keep his loving arms wrapped around them and just bring them home to their families safe.”

Laurel First United Methodist Church holds its luncheon on the first Friday of each month and is open to members of the community.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Highlights: USM's 5-4 walk-off win over FAU

    Highlights: USM's 5-4 walk-off win over FAU

    Monday, May 8 2017 1:20 AM EDT2017-05-08 05:20:05 GMT
    USM senior Dylan Burdeaux batted in the winning run to lift the Golden Eagles 5-4 over FAU on Sunday. Courtesy: WDAMUSM senior Dylan Burdeaux batted in the winning run to lift the Golden Eagles 5-4 over FAU on Sunday. Courtesy: WDAM
    "We had a lot of emotional swings in that game that went against us but we came right back and we did so many things well to win that baseball game," said Southern Miss head coach Scott Berry. "But more than anything, probably the biggest thing that we did is we had the attitude to win." "Coach Berry always talks about the most important [at-bat] is the last one," said Southern Miss senior Dylan Burdeaux. "Our whole motto's trusting one another and...More >>
    "We had a lot of emotional swings in that game that went against us but we came right back and we did so many things well to win that baseball game," said Southern Miss head coach Scott Berry. "But more than anything, probably the biggest thing that we did is we had the attitude to win." "Coach Berry always talks about the most important [at-bat] is the last one," said Southern Miss senior Dylan Burdeaux. "Our whole motto's trusting one another and...More >>

  • Highlights: USM's 5-4 walk-off win over FAU

    Highlights: USM's 5-4 walk-off win over FAU

  • USM completes sweep of FAU with walk-off hit

    USM completes sweep of FAU with walk-off hit

    •   
Powered by Frankly