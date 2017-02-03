Jones Co. Sheriff's Department honored at prayer luncheon

The Jones County Sheriff's Department was honored during a prayer luncheon hosted by Laurel First United Methodist Church Friday.

The luncheon is an opportunity for members of the church and the community to come together to honor and pray for those who give so much to the community.

Prayer Luncheon Chair Robin Robinson said the Jones County Sheriff's Department was a natural choice for those needing to be remembered in prayer.

“It's important to pray for our sheriff's department because they place their life on the line regularly for all of us,” Robinson said. “So, it's important to lift up prayers for them every day (and) that God will protect them, keep his loving arms wrapped around them and just bring them home to their families safe.”

Laurel First United Methodist Church holds its luncheon on the first Friday of each month and is open to members of the community.

