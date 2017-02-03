Hattiesburg Zoo holds inclusion class at 'Safari Grill' for Petal High School students

The Hattiesburg Zoo is serving up more than burgers.

It is supplying an opportunity for Petal High School's inclusion class to experience a day working in the food and beverage industry.

Students were split into two groups at Safari Grill. One placed the orders and cooked the food, and the other were served as guests. Robbie Bellew, the food and beverage operations manager at the Hattiesburg Commission, said that he sparked interested in his industry in high school.

"It's giving them a chance to experience first world experience and a career path," Bellew said. "It's going to help them kind of find out what they want to do in life."

Friday was just one of several job shadowing career days for the students.

PHS's transition assistant, Leann Swafford, said career days help students prepare for life after high school.

"They have so many interests, so when they're young we expose them to tons," Swafford said. "The older they get, when their juniors and seniors, we try to help them narrow it down."

The high school also has a working kitchen so students can practice cleaning, prepping and cooking food in class. Some of the inclusion class students work at different cafeteria's throughout the school district.

